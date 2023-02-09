Noc. 18, 2019—Feb. 4, 2023

The life of 3-year-old Zac James Shipley ended sadly on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023.

He was born on November 18, 2019, son of Esmi Rosales Cruz and Ian Shipley.

Zac’s life was filled with joy as he enjoyed dancing with his mom and his sister Zoa, singing karaoke, watching Paw Patrol, singing, and anything Spiderman. He also loved to eat, loved the water, and playing with his dog “Pike Wee”.

He will be forever missed by his parents, Esmi and Ian; his sister and “partner in crime” Zoa; his brother, Wesley; his maternal grandmother, Reyna Cruz; his maternal grandfather, Daniel Ocana; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Valerie Shipley; paternal great-grandparents, Mary E. Shipley and Richard and Patricia Schmidt; and his five aunts and two uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12 O’clock Noon at the Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

