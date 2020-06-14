Olivares 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Romeo and Sylvia Olivares of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15.

Romeo Olivares met Sylvia Perez at a local dance, where Romeo says he saw her and it was “love at first sight.” He asked her to dance and the rest if history.

The couple was married on June 15, 1970, at Alcorn, Miss., Court. They have lived in Kenosha for 69 years.

They have three children: Esther Oliveres of Kenosha, Syliva (Guillermo) Rojas of Kenosha, and Olivia (Raymundo) Hernandez of Kenosha. They have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Romeo worked at AMC/Chrysler, retiring in 2009. Syliva worked at United Hospital, retiring in 2015.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? “Be honest and have patience with each other, with communication and understanding. Spend as much time together, even when you’re upset.”

