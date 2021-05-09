Paul and Arlene Fredericksen mark 50th wedding anniversary

Paul and Arlene Fredericksen of Everett, Wash., formerly of Kenosha, will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15. They plan to celebrate with a delayed trip to Europe.

Paul Fredericksen married Arlene Covelli on May 15, 1971. They lived in Kenosha all their lives until 2015, when they moved to Washington state.

They have two children: Laura (Tom) Hansen, of Long Island, N.Y.; and Gina (Paul) Davis, of Ballard, Wash. They have three grandchildren.

Paul served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1972 in Okinawa, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Minot, N.D. After the service, he worked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and was an adjunct instructor at Gateway Technical College for 25 years in the Fire Science program. He retired from the Kenosha Fire Department in 1999, then continued to work at GTC as an adjust instructor until 2011.

Arlene was co-owner of aj's hair studio for 25 years, and worked as a cometologist for 40 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoys gardening, cooking, baking and playing with their grandchildren.

Both have spent many hours volunteering for veterans, seniors and the homeless. They have traveled the U.S. and the world.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Strong spiritual faith, working to make our lives enjoyable every step of the way in our journey together, being grateful for what we have and being faithful to each other.

