Philip and Kathleen Anderson mark 50th wedding anniversary

Philip and Kathleen Anderson of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 29, with a 4 p.m. Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church followed by a family dinner at The Hobnob.

They enjoyed a Viking riverboat cruise to Paris, Germany and Prague this past fall and are planning a Viking cruise to Russia and the Baltic Sea in June.

Philip Anderson and Kathleen Morrison met at an eighth grade CYO dance. They were married at St. Mark Catholic Church on Jan. 29, 1972. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Brad (Jim Stitzlein) Anderson, of Stevens Point; Jeff (Kristin Falk) Anderson, of Waukesha; and Susan (Jess Martzahl) Anderson of Pleasant Prairie.

Philip worked at his family’s business, Burgess, Anderson and Tate from 1968-2000. He then was an agent for Sentry Insurance and Modern Woodman until he retired. He now works part time for Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine.

Kathleen has been a hairdresser for 52 years. She has owned her own salon, Country Village Hair Salon, for 28 years and is still working.

They have been active members of St. Mark’s Catholic Church all of their married life. Kathy sings in the choir and cantors.

Philip was a basketball referee for many years and currently works the scoring tables at both Carthage Collage and UW-Parkside. They both enjoy golf, traveling and playing Eucher.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Trust in God and treat each other with respect.

