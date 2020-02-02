Piehl 70th anniversary

Harold and Marcy Piehl of Kenosha celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18 with a 1:30 p.m. celebration at the First Presbyterian Church with family and friends.

Edward Piehl and Marcella Schweitzer met working at Quakers Stretchers and married on Jan. 21, 1950. Harold served in the U.S. Marine Corps. They have resided in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Edward (Karla) Piehl of Kenosha, Nancy McGovern of Kenosha and Betty (Timothy) Neu of Pleasant Prairie. They have five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Harold worked at Ladish Tri-Cover for 35 years, retiring in 1984. He also worked as a custodian part-time for the First Presbyterian Church for 40 years and umpired in Kenosha for 17 years.

Marcy worked at J.C. Penney’s for 11 years, then at Allies clothing store for 22 years.

They are both members of First Presbyterian Church. They have enjoyed road trips on family vacations to Niagara Falls and Rochester, N.Y., to visit family. They have also visited South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and been on a Caribbean cruise.

Their advice on a successful and lasting relationship include “faith in God, communication and our love of family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.