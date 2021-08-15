Piper 50th anniversary

Gary and Kathy Piper of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14 in the presence of most of their original bridal party, family and friends.

They renewed their wedding vows with the blessing of Father Joseph Lappe. The ceremony was held in their backyard followed by a celebration.

Gary Piper met Kathy Neumann at a church dance in Chicago. They were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Chicago.

They have a daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law Cliff Bowman of Kenosha.

Gary was a butcher in Chicago for over 50 years and retired over three years ago. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom and later became a home care nurse and caregiver. She is also retired.

They truly enjoy living in Kenosha. While living most of their lives in Chicago on Damen Avenue near Wrigley Field, they are extremely grateful and proud of the home they made in Kenosha. With their generous and giving hearts and what gives them both the greatest amount of joy, is sharing their delicious cooking talents with family and friends utilizing Kathy’s talents in the kitchen and Gary’s on his Weber charcoal grill. They also share their love of gardening with Gary tending the vegetable garden and Kathy caring for their beautiful flowers.