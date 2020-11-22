Principe 60th anniversary

Michael and Louise Principe of Pleasant Prairie reached their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22. They marked the occasion with a family dinner on Oct. 24 at the Italian American Club.

"Each day while on our way to school (Bradford High School) a few of us would walk past Lupe's filling station, where Michael would be working cars and hanging out with friends who were members of the Road Kings Car Club," Louise remembers. "One of our friends, Anthony Apostoli, who is in my class, kept telling me that his friend Michael wanted to meet me. So that is how we met."

Michael Principe married Louise Irene Domenk on Oct. 22, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, at 39th and 73rd St., at 10 a.m. They were born and raised in Kenosha.

They are members of St. Mary's Church, the Moose Lodge and Italian American Club. Louise served on the Kenosha County Board then was appointed to the office of Register of Deeds and served until 2012. Michael was president of a partnership with brothers Terry and the late Bill Principe of Michael Principe Plumbing.

Michael retired in 2018 from Michael Principe Plumbing. Louise retired as Kenosha County Register of Deeds in 2012.