Ralph and Joyce Myers mark 60th wedding anniversary

Ralph and Joyce Myers of Salem are marking their 60th wedding anniversary today with an open house. It will begin at 1 p.m. at their home, 31610 60th St. in Salem.

Ralph Myers and Joyce Olson went on their first date to a Milwaukee Braves baseball game, and was arranged by friends. They rode the same bus to Central High School, but it was not until this “arranged date” that they started dating.

Ralph and Joyce were married on June 30, 1962, at Bristol United Methodist Church in Bristol, and held their reception at Central High School in Paddock Lake. They have lived in Kenosha County for more than 80 years.

They have five children: Marcia (Dan) Peterson, of Iron Mountain, Mich.; Melissa (Dan) Riddell, of Salem; Jeffrey (Jeanette) Myers, of Kenosha; James (Linda) Myers, of Arlington Heights, Ill.; and Jerome (Kirsten) Myers, of McKinnie, Texas. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ralph graduated from La Cross College with a degree in education. He taught 1 year in Manitowoc, 4 years at Wheatland Center School and 32 years at Paris Consolidated School. All of the time, he taught physical education and math. Ralph retired from teaching in 1998. Since retiring, he has worked at two greenhouses: first, at Zirbel’s in Racine, and now, and for the last 20 years, has worked at Anton’s Greenhouse in Pleasant Prairie.

Joyce graduated from Racine Kenosha Teacher’s College and taught for one and a half years at Highland School in Kenosha. She then took time off to stay at home and raise their children. Joyce did volunteer during her “time off” at Bristol Grade School, but when their youngest child was in 8th grade, she was given the opportunity to work full time at Bristol Grade School in their Title 1 reading program. She was working full time in the Bristol School Library before retiring in 2007.

Ralph and Joyce are active members of the Bristol United Methodist Church. They are both officers and leaders of the church. Joyce has belonged to HCE for over 50 years. Ralph and Joyce are founding members of the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club, working to serve the community and the world. They led the family in service for 10 plus years by hosting hundreds of Naval Recruits on Christmas Day, a family endeavor that brought comfort and holiday spirit, to the many recruits who could not be with their family on Christmas Day.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Their faith in God, first and foremost. Ralph and Joyce are never far apart; whether attending church together, watching ball games together, working on their flower garden together, attending meeting and activities together, most everything is done, together. And, also very important is telling each other “I love you” each and every day.

