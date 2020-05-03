Ramcheck 60th anniversary April 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chet and Dorothy Ramcheck of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 30. A family celebration is planned at a later date.

Chet and Dorothy Foerster were introduced by Chet’s cousin Janet Hill when Chet came home from military service for his mother’s funeral. They were married at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Stevens Point on April 30, 1960.

They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years. They have three children: Debra (Peter) Lauf of Kenosha; Dawn (Larry) Saari of Kenosha; and Wayne (Virginia) Ramcheck of Kenosha. They also have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Chet served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1955 until August 1959, and was stationed in Turkey. He flew to many sites in Europe.

Chet worked at American Motors/Chrysler from September 1959 to June 1991, and at Great Lakes Battery Shop. Dorothy worked at Fairway Dime Store, worked as a homemaker, and volunteered at Kenosha Memorial Hospital’s Pennywise Thrift Shop.

They note Chet’s greatest adventure was going on the Honor Flight in 2016. The marriages of their grandchildren and the birth of their great-grandchildren were special occasions, and Dorothy enjoys scrapbooking these special memories.