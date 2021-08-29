Reynolds 50th anniversary

Bob and Fran Reynolds of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 27. They plan to mark the occasion by traveling to Canada in the fall for celebration in Montreal and Quebec.

Bob Reynolds met Fran locke at a dance in Westmont, Ill. Their first dance was to "My Girl" and the rest was history. They were married on Aug. 27, 1971, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, Ill. They have lived in Kenosha for 45 years.

They have two children: Matt (Amber Daugherty) Reynolds of Chicago; and Megan Reynolds of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Bob spent 42 years as a veterinarian at the Kenosha Animal Hospital, retiring in 2019. Fran worked at the University of Illinois, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and at the law firm of Nathaniel S. Lepp, retiring in 2015.

They enjoy time now playing tennis, fishing, boating and spending time with their family and friends in the Wisconsin north woods.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Working together for a common goal, listening to one another's concerns, laughing a lot and traveling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0