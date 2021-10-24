Ricciardi 70th anniversary

Carlo and Marcella Ricciardi of Kenosha will mark their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6, with a small dinner at the Hob Knob and a larger party at the Italian American Club with family.

Carlo Ricciardi met Marcella Powell at a dance at Memorial Hall in Racine. Carlo asked Marcy for their first date when she was working at the Carmel Korn next to the Orpheum Theatre.

They were married on Oct. 27, 1951, at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. They have spent most of their adult lives living in Kenosha.

They have seven children: Carla Ricciardi, of Kenosha; Ada (Dan) Wells, of Kenosha; Lisa Ricciardi, of Pasadena, Calif.; Joe (Calla) Ricciardi , of Kenosha; Tina (Steve) Destefano, of Romona, Calif.; Rhoda Ricciardi (Louellen Lougee), of Lake Mills; and Richard (Beth) Ricciardi, of Kenosha. They have 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Carol retired as the manager of the Kenosha and Racine offices of the Social Security Administration. Marcella retired from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.