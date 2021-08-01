Richard and Deanna Guenther 50th wedding anniversary

Richard and Deanna Guenther of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Juy 31, with a dinner with famiy.

Richard Guenther and Deanna DuCharme met at a new teacher party. They were married on July 31, 1971, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have two children: Debra (Martin) Moses of Sauk City, and Daniel Guenther of Kenosha. They have one grandchild.

Both worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 1998. They are active members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, officers in Kenosha Retired Educators, and volunteers with NAMI-Kenosha.

Their advice for a succesful and lasting relationship? Faith in God and sharing in each other’s hopes and dreams.

