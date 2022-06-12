Richard and Eileen Doyle mark 60th wedding anniversary

Richard and Eileen Doyle of Sturtevant, formerly of Kenosha, marked their 60th wedding anniversary on May 26. They plan an all family gathering to celebrate later this summer.

Richard Doyle met Eileen Drissel while Scooping the Loop in Downtown Kenosha. They were married on May 26, 1962, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris Township.

They have four children: Martin Doyle, of Rochester, Minn.; Jeaneen (Curt) Brokmeier, of Whitewater; Shelly (Keith) Jackson, of Kenosha; and Jim (Valerie) Doyle of Milford, Mich. They have five grandchildren.

Richard retired from Chrysler in 1996. Eileen retired from USDA Farm Service Agency in 2003.

They have been members of St. John’s for most of their married lives. They have enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. They keep active bicycling and at their winter home in Naples, Fla. Eileen enjoys flowers and gardening. Rich enjoys woodworking and fishing.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Treasure your time with family and friends and never go to sleep at night without saying “I Love You “ to each other.

