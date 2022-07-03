Richard and Pamela Middleton of Kenosha mark 50th anniversary

Richard and Pamela Middleton of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 23 with a gathering at the Birchwood Grill, part of with three days of family activities.

Richard Middleton met Pamela Carlson at Kenosha Bible Church’s youth group. They were married on June 23, 1972, at Kenosha Bible Church. Richard has been a Kenosha resident for 72 years; Pamela, for 56 years.

They have four children: Benjamin and Helena Middleton, of Katy, Texas; Rachel and Arturo Middleton-Maradiaga, of Santa Lucia, Honduras, Central America; Michael and Erin Middleton, of Pleasant Prairie; and Sara and Glen Wang, of Green Bay. They have 12 grandchildren.

Richard worked for SC Johnson and Sons in Racine, retiring in 2016. Pamela worked for the Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2013.

Richard regularly has taught high school Sunday School at Kenosha Bible Church for more than 34 years. While traveling for Johnson Wax to Australia, Richard and Pamela celebrated their 35th anniversary there. Pamela highlights include leading 22 mission teams from Kenosha Bible Church to the Czech Republic, China, and Honduras teaching English, helping in medical brigades, and assisting in a Children’s program.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? The key is that the commitment that marriage is for life and a strong relationship with Christ our Lord and Savior.

