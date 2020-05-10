Riesselmann 60th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joseph and Ann Riesselmann Sr. of Paddock Lake will mark their 60th wedding anniversary this month.

Joseph Riesselmann Sr. met Ann Lichter bowling at the original Guttormsen bowling alley on Sixth Avenue. They were married on May 21, 1960, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Wilmot.

They have been Paddock Lake residents for 60 years.

They have three children: Renee Riesselmann of Kenosha, Eric (Terri) Riesselmann of Cedar Grove, and Joseph (Erica) Riesselmann Jr. of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren.

Joe served in the US Marine Corps from 1956-58. After farming, working at National Gypsum and the Burlington Co-op, he was a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy from 1965 to 1979, retiring as the community relations officer, “Officer Joe.” He was also a Master Electrician and owned/operated Riesselmann Electric for 30+ years. From 1969 to 2016 Joe and Ann owned/operated Holiday Village Laundromats in Kenosha and Paddock Lake.

Ann worked at the Brass Ball Cheese Market in Paddock Lake, which was owned by her parents, when the family moved to Paddock Lake from Kenosha. She then worked at the Hi-Liter Newspaper in Antioch, Ill., and then kept the books for the family electrical busines and operated the family owned laundromats.