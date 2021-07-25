 Skip to main content
Roger and Dianne Wilde 60th anniversary
Roger and Dianne Wilde 60th anniversary

Roger and Dianne Wilde of Pleasant Prairie marked their 60th wedding anniversary with a family picnic.

Roger Wilde met Dianne Schnabel at a local Wausau stock car race. They were married on July 22, 1961, in Wausau at Trinity Lutheran Church. They have lived in Kenosha for the past 60 years.

They have three children: Renae Addison of Racine; Mark(Tammy) Wilde of Somers; and Brenda Murawski of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Roger retired from AMC Chrysler. Dianne worked as an Avon sales representative and at the KYF. They are members of Lord of Life Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith along with family and friends are the key.

