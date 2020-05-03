Ruiz 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Al and Diane Ruiz of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9.

Al met Diane Obenauf when they were “scooping the loop” in downtown Kenosha. They were married on May 9, 1970, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kenosha. The couple has lived in Kenosha for 50 years. They have four children: Michelle, of Kenosha; Jenni, of Pleasant Prairie; Tony and Allison Ruiz of Pleasant Prairie; and Pat and Shawn Ruiz of Mount Pleasant. They have five grandchildren: Joey, Jake, Emith, Kaylee and Carter.

Al worked at OMC in Waukegan, Ill., then moved to BRP in Sturtevant when they moved their operations. he is semi-retired and goes in to BRP to help when needed.

Diane worked for Piggly Wiggly in Zion, Ill., and retired in Sept. 10, 2019, before starting her dream job of babysitting her grandchildren.

