Ryan Irvine and Lauren Keating announce their engagement

Ryan Irvine and Lauren Keating of Houston, Texas, have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Loren and Patricia Keating of Kenosha, and the groom-to-be is the son of William and Jamie Irvine of Dayton, Ohio.

The bride-to-be graduated from Tremper High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., her master’s at The Cleveland Institute of Music in Cleveland, Ohio and is currently receiving her doctorate from Rice University in Houston, Texas. Keating is studying oboe performance and is currently a professional oboist in the Naples Philharmonic in Naples, Fla. and New Mexico Philharmonic in Albuquerque, M.N.

The groom-to-be graduated from Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a bachelor of science degree in computer science. Irvine is currently the vice president of Platform Architecture at Unify Jobs in Cleveland, Ohio.

The couple are set to be married on May 14, 2023, at Barr Mansion in Austin, Texas.