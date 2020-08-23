Salo 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suzette (Sue) and Edward Salo Jr. will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29. They plan a family meal and a possible golf trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Suzette Mulligan and Eddie Salo Jr. met at a beach party in Kenosha in 1966. They were reintroduced by Sue's friends at the Brat Stop in 1968. Sue was a UW-Parkside student and Ed was stationed in the U.S. Army in Milwaukee. Ed stood Sue up on their first date only to be easily forgiven. They then were engaged on July 4, 1969, at their favorite Kenosha beach, Simmons Island.

They were married on Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Thomas Aquinas in Kenosha. They lived in Milwaukee their first year of marriage, then returned to Kenosha, their hometown, for the next 49 years.

They have two children: Amanda (Michael) Galster of Somers, and Samantha (Derek) Petersen of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren: Logan, Mackenzie, Bradley, Declan and Hannah.

Suzette retired as a certified independent clinical social worker. She was employed for over 40 years at United Way Agencies, Health Clinics and the KUSD and RUSD schools. Ed was honorably discharged as a specialist 5th class in the Army. He was employed and retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier of almost 30 years in Kenosha.