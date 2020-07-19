Sammons 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dewey and Ruth Sammons of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11. Due to the pandemic, they plan a celebration at a later date.

Dewey Sammons met Ruth Benson at a friend’s graduation party. They were married on Jly 11, 1970, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Kenosha, with a reception at the Swedish American Club.

They were both born and raised in Kenosha, but lived in Nashville, Tenn., for 13 years before returning to Kenosha in 2013 to retire. Dewey worked for IBM, retiring in 2013. Ruth worked for Dillard’s Travel in Nashville, retiring in 2008.

They have three children: Melissa Davis (Greg Davis) of Denver, Colo.; Heather Logue (Jason Logue) of Skokie, Ill.; and Sara Sammons of Kenosha. They have four grandchildren.

They are members of Great Lakes Church in Kenosha.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God, love and respect.

