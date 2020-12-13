Schumacher 50th anniversary

Ken and Sheila Schumacher of Twin Lakes celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Oct. 3 at their son’s home in Sussex, Wis.

Ken first saw Sheila babysitting on a farm where he was a hired man while going to Stout State University and they were friends for a year before Ken asked Sheila to meet his parents at the Knapp House in Knapp, Wis., after their second date.

Ken and Sheila were married on Dec. 12, 1970, at 2 p.m. at Tainter Methodist Church in Menomonie.

They moved to Twin Lakes in 1976 and have lived in the same house for 44 years.

Ken served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-66 on the USS Enterprise and USS America aircraft carriers and taught junior high industrial arts and technology at Kenosha Unified School District (mainly McKinley Junior High School) for 27 years. Sheila worked at Gander Mountain as a Telephone Sales and Customer Service Representative.

They have four college-educated children: Renee (BA English, Political Science, UW-Parkside) (Michael) Sweeney of Pleasant Prairie; Caleb (MDIV, Liberty) (Jenny) Schumacher of Fayetteville, N.C.; Chris (MBA, Marquette) (Dani) Schumacher of Granger, Ind.; and Cyle (BSBA, Winona) (Barbara) Schumacher of Sussex; and nine grandchildren.