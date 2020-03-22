Seliga 50th anniversary

Vince and Rita Seliga of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on April 4.

A marriage blessing at 4 p.m. and a dinner reception with family and friends is planned at St. Mark Catholic Church and the Italian American Club.

Vince Seliga and Rita Aiello met when Vince and his buddies ran into a group of girls, including Rita, on a Sunday afternoon at the Brat Stop. The party continued later that evening, but Rita has strict rules to be home for dinner on Sunday evenings. After her Sunday dinner, she went back to the party. Vince appreciated that she had respect for her Italian family and that really stuck in his mind.

They got engaged on Christmas Day 1967. Vince was drafted into the Army and served from March 1968 until January 1970. While Vince was in Vietnam, Rita planned their wedding. The couple was married on April 4, 1970 at St. Mark Catholic Church. They are lifelong residents of Kenosha with traditional Italian family rootes.

They have a daughter, Janel (Jeff) Wamboldt, of Pleasant Prairie, and two grandchildren.