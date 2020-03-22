Seliga 50th anniversary

Vince and Rita Seliga of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on April 4.
A marriage blessing at 4 p.m. and a dinner reception with family and friends is planned at St. Mark Catholic Church and the Italian American Club.
Vince Seliga and Rita Aiello met when Vince and his buddies ran into a group of girls, including Rita, on a Sunday afternoon at the Brat Stop. The party continued later that evening, but Rita has strict rules to be home for dinner on Sunday evenings. After her Sunday dinner, she went back to the party. Vince appreciated that she had respect for her Italian family and that really stuck in his mind.
They got engaged on Christmas Day 1967. Vince was drafted into the Army and served from March 1968 until January 1970. While Vince was in Vietnam, Rita planned their wedding. The couple was married on April 4, 1970 at St. Mark Catholic Church. They are lifelong residents of Kenosha with traditional Italian family rootes.
They have a daughter, Janel (Jeff) Wamboldt, of Pleasant Prairie, and two grandchildren.
Vince worked 15 years with Goodyear Tire and Rubber in North Chicago, Ill., and 30 years with Pneumatech Inc. in Kenosha, retiring in August 2012. Rita owned the Smart Set Beauty Salon from 1968-76. She worked at various hair salons in Kenosha and managed Cost Cutters. She also managed several retail stores including Jelly Belly Factory Store and finished her career at Cardinal Health as a senior inventory analyst, retiring in October 2011.
They have been members of St. Mark Catholic Church since 1970. They love cooking, baking and entertaining with their family friends. They are car enthusiasts and enjoy traveling to car shows over the summer.
Theire advice for a successful and lasting relationship: Keep God and faith in your life and do things together. We are a team!