Sevey 60th wedding anniversary

Carl and Marilyn Sevey of Kenosha celebrated 60 years of marriage with a family dinner at their favorite restaurant, House of Gerhard.
Carl and the former Marilyn Kinlein met in high school through a mutual friend. They were married at St. Mark Catholic Church on Sept. 23, 1961.
Carl was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Division when called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis on Oct. 15, 1961. He trained at Fort Lewis, Wash. He was honorably discharged after eight years of service on Oct. 1, 1962.
He was vice president of Wilson’s Variety Store, employed there for 32 years until the store closed in 1985. In 1986 he began work as a customer service manager representative for AGA Gas (Kelsey Welding), retiring in 1999. He is a member of the EAA and the NRA.
Marilyn was employed as an office secretary at Newberry Abstract and Title Company before become a homemaker. She served as a CCD teacher and is a member of the Kenosha County Genealogy Society.
Both were active in Cub Scouts. Carl was Scoutmaster and Webelos leader at Sunnyside School before marriage. Marilyn was a Den Mother for three years at St. Mary School when their sons were young. They are Friends of the Museum and in the Bradford High School Alumni Association, and have been members of St. Mary Catholic Church for 60 years.
They enjoy spending time at their cottage in Manitowish Waters, and are members of the Manitowish Waters SnoSkeeters Snowmobile Club and the Manitowish Waters Lakes Association.
They enjoy traveling and have been to make states including Alaska and Hawaii. They took several cruises to the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal, and to cities in Mexico.
They have two sons, Mark C. Sevey, of Salem, and John S. Sevey of Kenosha.
They say the key to a successful and lasting marriage is to remember that marriage is a partnership and it takes a lot of work to be successful. Faith, family and friends are also important.