Sevey 60th wedding anniversary

Carl and Marilyn Sevey of Kenosha celebrated 60 years of marriage with a family dinner at their favorite restaurant, House of Gerhard.

Carl and the former Marilyn Kinlein met in high school through a mutual friend. They were married at St. Mark Catholic Church on Sept. 23, 1961.

Carl was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Division when called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis on Oct. 15, 1961. He trained at Fort Lewis, Wash. He was honorably discharged after eight years of service on Oct. 1, 1962.

He was vice president of Wilson’s Variety Store, employed there for 32 years until the store closed in 1985. In 1986 he began work as a customer service manager representative for AGA Gas (Kelsey Welding), retiring in 1999. He is a member of the EAA and the NRA.

Marilyn was employed as an office secretary at Newberry Abstract and Title Company before become a homemaker. She served as a CCD teacher and is a member of the Kenosha County Genealogy Society.