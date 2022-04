Sharon and Robert Schiller of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary recently by celebrating with family and friends.

Robert Schiller and Sharon Heep were married on March 24, 1962, in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years.

They have four children: Jeff (DeeDee) Schiller, of Kenosha; Jeanine (Andy) Kaestner, of Racine; Jerry Schiller, of Kenosha; and Jackie (Mark) Wideman, of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

