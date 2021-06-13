Sichmeller 50th anniversary

Charlie and Carol Sichmeller of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise party Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at their daughter’s home.

Charlie Sichmeller met Carol Hains at a Shakey’s Pizza parlor on Sept. 13, 1969. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha on June 12, 1971.

They have four children: Scott (Becky) Sichmeller of St. Joseph, Mich.; Douglas (Katie) Sichmeller of Shorewood; Sarah (Dan) Salmon of Kenosha; and Eric (Amy) Sichmeller of Kenosha. They have 10 grandchildren.

Carlie retired in 2010 after working for 31 years with WE Energies. Carol worked for 25 years as office manager for Dr. L. Sta. Romana, retiring in 2013.

They are members of St. Anne Catholic Church and volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Charlie is active with VFW Post 1865.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Loving each other every day, but not necessarily liking each other every day. “If we survived the togetherness during COVID, we can survive anything!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0