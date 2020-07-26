Siemion 50th anniversary
View Comments

Siemion 50th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Jeff and Sandy Siemion of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 25.

Jeff Siemion met Sandra Orth at St. Joseph High School in 1965. Jeff served in the U.S. Navy on active duty in Vietnam from 1969-70. Upon his return, the couple were married on July 25, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Lifelong Kenosha residents, they have two children: Jason Siemion of Milwaukee and Lisa Siemion of Linchburg, Va. They have three grandchildren.

Jeff worked for We Energies for 39 years, retiring in 2007. Sandy worked for Kenosha Unified Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2007.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David D. Ludwig
Obituaries

David D. Ludwig

Union Grove—David D. Ludwig, age 76, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 12, 2020

+2
Emmalee Jean Jacobson
Obituaries

Emmalee Jean Jacobson

Emmalee Jean Jacobson, age 2, of Hammond, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics