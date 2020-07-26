Siemion 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff and Sandy Siemion of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 25.

Jeff Siemion met Sandra Orth at St. Joseph High School in 1965. Jeff served in the U.S. Navy on active duty in Vietnam from 1969-70. Upon his return, the couple were married on July 25, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Lifelong Kenosha residents, they have two children: Jason Siemion of Milwaukee and Lisa Siemion of Linchburg, Va. They have three grandchildren.

Jeff worked for We Energies for 39 years, retiring in 2007. Sandy worked for Kenosha Unified Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2007.

