Singer 50th anniversary

Francis Singer Jr. and Susan Singer, of Kenosha, marked their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with a family dinner at Tuscany Bistro.

Francis Singer Jr. met Susan Petersen in 1968 while attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. They married on Aug. 28, 1970, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Racine.

They lived in Menomonie the first year of our marriage while finishing their degrees. Both received a bachelor degree from University of Wisconsin-Stout. They have lived in Kenosha for 43 years. Prior to that they lived in Menomonie, Manitowoc and Racine.

They have four children: Scott (Anna) Singer of Green Oaks, Ill.; Barbara (Grant) Dawson of Kenosha; Daniel (Jana) Singer of Oshkosh; and Emily (Carsten) Schawb of Bristol. They have 11 grandchildren: Morgan, Evan, Maya, Mackenzie, Dane, Kai, Eloise, Olivia, Noah, Jonah, and Levi.

Frank served in the US Army Infantry 1968-1970 in Vietnam. After returning and finishing college Frank worked at Case IH, Snap-on Tools, and other companies as an Industrial and Manufacturing Engineer retiring in 2005 after 34 years. Susan worked eight years for the Kenosha News testing recipes for the Sunday “Taste Tempters Contest.” After that Susan worked at Bullen Junior High School and Tremper High School retiring in 2011 after 15 years as an educator.