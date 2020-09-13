Spieker 70th wedding anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roy and Ethel Spieker of Kenosha are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at noon today with a family gathering at Casa Del Mare.

Roy Spieker met Ethel Kroening at a Fireman’s Ball at the Eagles Club in 1948. They were married on Sept. 16, 1950, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. They have lived in Kenosha for 70 years.

They have four children: Steven (Chancy) Spieker, of Kenosha; Joan (deceased) (Wayne) Wojciechowski, of LaCrosse; Karla (Anthony) Montemurro, of Kenosha; and Kurt (Michele) Spieker, of Oak Creek. They have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Roy was a City of Kenosha firefighter for 30 years and retired from SPEBSQSA in 1999. Ethel retired from the Kenosha County Courthouse in 1992.

They are members of St. Mary’s Church. They enjoy spending time with their family.

Asked what advice you would give for a successful and lasting relationship, Ethel says “It’s not always what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0