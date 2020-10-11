Spino 50th wedding anniversary

Jim and Kathleen Spino of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.

Jim Spino worked at Tenuta’s and Kathleen Klotz worked as a teller at American State Bank when they met. Jim went into the bank to make a store deposit and happened upon the Kathleen’s window dn he rest is history.

Both attended schools in Kenosha, with Jim graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School and Kathleen graduating from St. Mary’s. They have lived in Kenosha most if not all their lives.

They were married on Oct. 17, 1970, at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha.

They have three children: Debbi Spino of Mount Pleasant; Jimmie and Lori Spino of Kenosha; and Lee Spino of Dundee, Ill. They have six grandchildren.

Jim worked at Forever Green Sprinklers and is now retired. Kathleen worked at Forever Green Sprinklers in bookings, administrative and customer care, and is now retired.

They attend St. James Catholic Church and volunteer whenever needed.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Talk about everything, and enjoy being a partner, friend, and forgiving, loving spouse.

