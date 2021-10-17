Sponenburg 65th anniversary

Donald J. and Jean Sponenburg of Beach Park, Ill., will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27.

Donald Sponenburg married Jean Jensen on Oct. 27, 1956, in Wadsworth, Ill., at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

They have two children: Donald R. (Nancy L.) Sponenburg, and Deborah J. Kreye. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Donald worked on his father's farm for several years in Kenosha County and is retired from Dan Lodesky Trucking. He was born and raised in Kenosha County. Jean was also born and raised in Kenosha County. She volunteers her time preparing food for funerals at their church, Our Lady of Humility.

They have worked all their lives, helped their children when needed, helped out with the grandchildren and was always there for all their events. They worked side-by-side, helping friends and neighbors as well.

Donald's interests were working on his barn, mowing the lawn with Jean, tending to his garden with Jean's help, and now doing word searches. The used to babysit the grandchildren and, now that they are all grown, they enjoy their great-grandchildren. Jean has some of the same interests as Don, and also cooks, bakes, cans and sews, among many other things.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Always being there for each other and caring for one another at all times, no matter what. They also say that a marriage is something you have to work at everyday and don't give up when it gets hard.

