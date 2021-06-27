Steve and Janice Tindall of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

Steve and Janice Tindall of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. They plan to celebrate it with a trip to St. Augstine, Fla., and Asheville, N.C., this fall.

Steve Tindall met Janice I. Nilsen at the Kenosha Servicemen’s Center in the basement of the KYF by Library Park.

They were married on June 26, 1971, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. The annual Civic Veterans Parade started off right outside the church in 1971 just as the ceremony started. It created havoc for guests parking.

They have lived in Kenosha for 43 years.

They have two children: Eric Tindall of Pleasant Prairie; and Kathlene (Tindall) & Scott Bell of Grayslake, Ill. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Steve served in the US Navy for 9 years and worked for 31 years at Cardinal Health in Waukegan. He retired in 2016 and volunteers with veterans now. He currently belongs to the Paul Herrick American Legion Post 21, Navy Club Ship 40, Rolling Thunder Chapter 2, and We Honor Vets at Hospice Alliance.

Jan worked at Countrystyle Dairy for 23 years and AMCCU for 9 years. She retired in 2014 and enjoys gardening, making silk floral arrangements, and being with family.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? The 3 “C”s: Commitment to each other, Communication, and Compromise.

