Tabbert 70th anniversary

Ernest “Bunk” and Dolores Tabbert of Somers marked their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 7.

Ernest Tabbert and Dolores Ruthe were married on Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Bonaventue in Sturtevant. They have spent their lifestime in Somers.

They have three children: Kathy (George) Wojtak of Somers; Jim (Teresa) Tabbert of Somers; and Carrie Tabbert of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandkids.

