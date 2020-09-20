Taylor 60th wedding anniversary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caxton and Judy Taylor of Pleasant Prairie, observed their 60th wedding anniversary this past week.

Caxton Taylor moved to Kenosha from Alabama while he was a young boy and met Judy Debus through a mutual friend named Linda while they were in high school. They are still friends with Linda to this day.

They were married on Sept. 17, 1960, in Kenosha, and have lived in Kenosha since the early 1960s.

Caxton was drafted into the Army shortly after they were married and they spent the next several years in Anchorage, Ala., before returning to Kenosha.

They have three children: Cheryl Bell, Darren Taylor and Ryan Taylor. They also have three grandchildren.

Caxton worked at Wisconsin Electric for 47 years. Judy started working as a hair stylist while they were in Alaska and continued until about 10 years ago.

They have been longtime members of the Church of Christ.

