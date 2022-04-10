Thomas and Carol Bosman of Kenosha mark 60th wedding anniversary

Thomas and Carol Bosman of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary this past week.
Tom Bosman met Carol Erhardt-Carey at Bernacchi Drug Store, where Carol worked at the soda fountain. She served him a hot cup of coffee, a doughnut and a thermos of milk in 1960.
They were married by the Rev. Paul Mitchell on April 7, 1962, at Peniel Tabernacle Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 80 years.
They have five children: Kimberly Smith (Jason) of Kenosha; Christopher Bosman (Virginia) of Franklin; Daniel Bosman of Kenosha; Trisha Moore (Todd) of Rock Hill, S.C.; and Francine Hooper (Mark) of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He worked for AMC and Chrysler Motors before retiring after 46 years. He worked and trained employees in the USA and Germany on the engine block line.
Carol worked as a CNA for Sheridan Nursing Home for almost 20 years before retiring to help take care of her grandchildren.
- Racine 21-year-old allegedly drove drunk with two children in car, crashed into a tree
- Samantha Kerkman defeats Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Kenosha County executive race
- UPDATE: Three Kenosha County Board races too close to call, likely to lead to recounts
- Kenosha Unified voters return long-time incumbent, elect two newcomers to School Board
- Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
- COURT ROUNDUP: Pleasant Prairie man charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography
- A Wisconsin school lunch this week: Sliced cheese, apple slices and carrots. Nothing else.
- Salem man flees authorities, crashes vehicle in Illinois and runs back into Kenosha County where he's apprehended
- Kenosha police respond to multiple calls of gunfire at 51st Street and 17th Avenue
- Middleton doctor found dead in Iron County was hiking when ground collapsed, authorities say
- Kenosha City Council will see some turnover, as two incumbents lose re-election bids
- Man facing numerous felonies for drugs, fleeing police, and reportedly crashing vehicle into business Thursday
- The most contested races in over a decade will be decided by Kenosha County voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election
- Kenosha Police shut down reported drug house in Uptown neighborhood
- 'Unimaginable tragedy' is avoided: 19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in DeForest, police say
Tom and Carol both graduated from Bradford High School. Tom also went the Gateway Technical Institute for Power Fluid Technology. Tom served in the United States Army Reserves from 1955-1958.
Their advice to a long-lasting relationship? Carol’s advise is have God on your side and Tom’s advise is to “stay true” to yourself and your marriage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!