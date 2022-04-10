Thomas and Carol Bosman of Kenosha mark 60th wedding anniversary

Thomas and Carol Bosman of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary this past week.

Tom Bosman met Carol Erhardt-Carey at Bernacchi Drug Store, where Carol worked at the soda fountain. She served him a hot cup of coffee, a doughnut and a thermos of milk in 1960.

They were married by the Rev. Paul Mitchell on April 7, 1962, at Peniel Tabernacle Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 80 years.

They have five children: Kimberly Smith (Jason) of Kenosha; Christopher Bosman (Virginia) of Franklin; Daniel Bosman of Kenosha; Trisha Moore (Todd) of Rock Hill, S.C.; and Francine Hooper (Mark) of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He worked for AMC and Chrysler Motors before retiring after 46 years. He worked and trained employees in the USA and Germany on the engine block line.

Carol worked as a CNA for Sheridan Nursing Home for almost 20 years before retiring to help take care of her grandchildren.

Tom and Carol both graduated from Bradford High School. Tom also went the Gateway Technical Institute for Power Fluid Technology. Tom served in the United States Army Reserves from 1955-1958.

Their advice to a long-lasting relationship? Carol’s advise is have God on your side and Tom’s advise is to “stay true” to yourself and your marriage.

