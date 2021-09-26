 Skip to main content
Thomas and Patricia Lansdown 70th anniversary
Thomas and Patricia Lansdown 70th anniversary

Thomas and Patricia Lansdown of Kenosha marked their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their home.

Lifelong Kenosha residents, Thomas Lansdown met Patricia Rondeau in the eighth grade at McKinley Junior High School. They were married on Sept. 29, 1951.

They have four children: Patricia (Russell Krinker) of Tucson, Ariz.; Thomas (partner Roxxy) of Kenosha; Kathy (partner Rusty) of Pleasant Prairie; and Phillip (Debra Walton). They have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship: Respect, faith, having a great sense of humor and love.

