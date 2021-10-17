Tithof 65th anniversary

Bob earned his nursing degree from Alexian Brothers and graduated a year later with his CNA from St. John's Hospital of school of Anesthesiology in Springfield, Ill. He was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for 30 years at the original St. Catherine's Hospital. He retired from Aurora Hospital after administrating anesthesia for over 42 years witnessing the progression of anesthesia evolve from drop ether to the computerized administration of anesthesia today. He also taught at Gateway Community College, was a pioneer in clinical hypnosis for anesthesia, and was instrumental in the development of an Integrative Medicine service within the hospital. He was the treasurer of the State Anesthesia Association and was an active member of the National American Nurse Anesthesia Association.

Marianne was a domestic engineer to their six children along with being an adoptive mother to many others. She worked at both hospitals in Kenosha, beginning her career in obstetrics then pursuing her nursing career in the first Kenosha dialysis unit. She was involved with one of the first local kidney transplant patients. She transitioned from the hospital to a 30-year career as an independent contractor providing medical exams for insurance agencies.