Tithof 65th anniversary

Robert and Marianne Tithof of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Kenosha, marked their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
A 65th anniversary celebration was held June 19 at Lake Delavan, with all 56 immediate family members present and additional friends and extended family from around the country.
Marianne Sadus attended the all-female St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago. Robert (Bob) Tithof attended the Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing, an all-male school in Chicago. Both schools are affiliated with De Paul University and often joined together for various activities. Bob and Marianne met at one of the joint school dances. Bob knew this was love at first sight but it still took him three weeks to call her! The farm boy from a small rural town in Michigan was intimidated by the beautiful city girl from the big city of Chicago! Their first official date was to the Chicago Theater to enjoy the musical "Carousel." From that date forward they have relished the music and danced together through life.
They were married on Oct. 13, 1956. They enjoyed living and raising their family in Kenosha for 50 years prior to relocating to Orlando, Fla.
They have six children: Robert (Jeanette) Tithof of Crown Point Ind.; Mary Kay Versen (Lynn Okicki) of Scottsbluff, Neb.; John (Pam) Tithof of Kenosha; Pat (Harvey) Glaess of Cannon Falls Minn.; Terry (Steve) Hebior of Kissimmee, Fla.; and David (Norine) Tithof of Kissimmee, Fla. They have 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Bob earned his nursing degree from Alexian Brothers and graduated a year later with his CNA from St. John's Hospital of school of Anesthesiology in Springfield, Ill. He was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for 30 years at the original St. Catherine's Hospital. He retired from Aurora Hospital after administrating anesthesia for over 42 years witnessing the progression of anesthesia evolve from drop ether to the computerized administration of anesthesia today. He also taught at Gateway Community College, was a pioneer in clinical hypnosis for anesthesia, and was instrumental in the development of an Integrative Medicine service within the hospital. He was the treasurer of the State Anesthesia Association and was an active member of the National American Nurse Anesthesia Association.
Marianne was a domestic engineer to their six children along with being an adoptive mother to many others. She worked at both hospitals in Kenosha, beginning her career in obstetrics then pursuing her nursing career in the first Kenosha dialysis unit. She was involved with one of the first local kidney transplant patients. She transitioned from the hospital to a 30-year career as an independent contractor providing medical exams for insurance agencies.
Bob retired as a captain in the U.S. Army, serving from 1957061 as a CNRA, and served in Korea and at various bases in the United States. Bob and Marianne were active volunteers in the Kenosha community and continue their active volunteerism in their current community. They were active members of St. Mary's Catholic Church, faithfully participating as Eucharistic Ministers and various church missions. They were leaders in the Boy and Girl Scouts, served at the Homeless Shelter, and the Shalom Center. They currently keep very busy with their involvement with the Kissimmee Elks Lodge #1873 supporting the veterans, scouts, and community outreach programs, including the organization and sponsorship of the annual event for foster and diversion families.