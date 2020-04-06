Todays Teen for April 6

Most influential teacher: Timothy Overocker in Physics / Computer Science; Mr. Overocker has been a great influence on my life, as I’ve enjoyed being in a class or club with him for all four years of my high school life. He helped me learn the concepts of physics, the basics of computer science, and most recently the wide applications of radio-related technology. I also liked the fun he put into learning, giving the class interesting activities while also having a great sense of humor.School activities/clubs: Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, Radio Club Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Racine College choice: Undetermined Intended major/field of study: Computer science What I hope to accomplish: I hope to help solve some of the problems people face around the world.