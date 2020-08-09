Vagansky 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gregg and Joyce Vigansky of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18. They plan a family dinner celebration on Aug. 21 at House of Gerhard.

Gregg Vigansky met Joyce Merrell through mutual friends. He asked Joyce to dance and they started dating. They were married on July 18, 1970, at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church.

They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years and have two children: Katrina Bower of Statesboro, Ga., and Adam Vigansky of Kenosha. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Gregg was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He worked for Vigansky TV & Appliance store for 43 years and as a Realtor for 25 years. Joyce worked as a secretary for American Motors and at Abbott Laboratories.

Greg is a charter and 62-year member of Western Kiwanis Club; a member of Roosevelt Business Association, Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, Waybridge House and many others in which he was president or chairman over the years. He was named Kenosha News “Person of the Year” in 2018.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? “Love and respect for each other, good communication and keeping our faith in God.”

