Wagner-Rose Engagment

Christina Wagner and Terry W. Rose, of Kenosha, have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Sebastiano and Rina Wagner of Catania, Italy, and the groom-to-be is the son of William and Katherine of Kenosha.

The future bride graduated from European Language School in Italy and Concordia University with a degree in Business Administration. She is self-employed.

The future groom graduated from Tremper High School and Northwestern University with a degree in Law. He is an attorney at law with Rose & Rose in Kenosha.

The couple have not yet set a date and time. They will reside in Kenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0