 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagner-Rose Engagment
0 Comments

Wagner-Rose Engagment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wagner-Rose Engagement

Christina Wagner and Terry W. Rose

Christina Wagner and Terry W. Rose, of Kenosha, have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Sebastiano and Rina Wagner of Catania, Italy, and the groom-to-be is the son of William and Katherine of Kenosha.

The future bride graduated from European Language School in Italy and Concordia University with a degree in Business Administration. She is self-employed.

The future groom graduated from Tremper High School and Northwestern University with a degree in Law. He is an attorney at law with Rose & Rose in Kenosha.

The couple have not yet set a date and time. They will reside in Kenosha.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert