Wedding Anniversaries for Feb2

Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
Patrick and Mary (Wuttke) Conwell of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 35th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16.
Send information to jsloca@kenoshanews.com or mail it to Anniversaries, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
John Sloca
Production Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today