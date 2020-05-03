Weiler 50th anniversary

They have lived in Kenosha for 35 years. They have five children: the late Julie Jeanne Weiler; Timothy (Kendra) Weiler of Bloomfield Township, Mich.; Matthew Weiler of Dillon, Colo.; Bridget Parr of Pacifica, Calif.; and Elizabeth Weiler of San Francisco, Calif. They have two grandchildren: Angela and Nicholas Parr.

Vic was a certified public accountant at his own firm before merging that firm with Clifton Gunderson, now Clifton, Larson, Allen. He retired in 2001. Donna was a part-time medical technician at Kenosha Memorial Hospital in the late 1980s and also was a full-time stay-at-home mom.

Vic is a lifetime member and past Commodore at South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, due to his years of service to the club. Donna has been active in Inner Wheel at both a local and national level, serving as president of Inner Wheel USA in 2013. She was a Girl Scout leader for 17 years. Vic was active in Rotary International in both Kenosha and Wauwatosa. He also served on National Ski Patrol for more than 50 years, and served as National Ski Patrol regional director. He was active with the Chamber of Commerce in Kenosha and Wauwatosa and served as president for both cities. They are members of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Kenosha.