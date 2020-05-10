Westland 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tom and Marilyn Westland of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9. A family celebration has been put on hold until next year.

Tom Westland met Marilyn Matera at the Brat Stop in Kenosha when he heard a voice she knew and said, “You must have a sister.” He worked with Marilyn’s sister at the Chat & Chew Drive-In. It was a good way to break the ice, Marilyn says.

They married on May 9, 1970, at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have two children: Marcia (Bryan) Johnson of Cedarburg, and Chris Westland of Fort Myers, Fla. They have five grandchildren.

Tom retired from Sears after 42 years as a service technician. Marilyn retired from the Guttormsen, Hartley Law Form after 35 years as a legal assistant.

The couple have always loved the outdoors and traveled the Caribbean for scuba diving; motorcycling to Surgis, S.D., four times; sailing Lake Michigan and hiking in Yellowstone.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Keep active, remain loyal to your faith and laugh a lot.

