Whitten 60th anniversary

Fred and Janice Whitten of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2. A family dinner is planned at the Corner House.

Fred Whitten met Janice Taylor while on vacation in North Carolina. They married on July 2, 1960, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years and used to winter in Florida.

They have two children: Garry Whitten and Glenda Whitten of Kenosha; and Jodie and Michael Marquardt of Mount Pleasant. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Fred worked for Commonwealth Edison, retiring in 1992. Janice worked for Piggly Wiggly, retiring in 1992. They enjoy going to their cabin in the north woods, gardening, beekeeping, bird watching and knitting.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Spending time together, spending time with family, and having two bathrooms.

