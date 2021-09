Willard and Jean Westra of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 29.

Willard Westra and Jean Posthumus were married on Sept. 29, 1956.

They have two children: Cheryl Schnitzer of Los Alamitos, Calif.; and the late Linda Hendricks. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Willard is retired from the Kenosha Police Department. Jean is still working with the Salem Vision Center.

They are members of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

