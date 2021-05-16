Willkomm 50th anniversary

John and Penny Willkomm of Kenosha celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15.

John Willkomm met Penny Kossow through a mutual friend when he was home on leave from the Army in 1968. John served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969.

They were married on May 15, 1971, in Waterford, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. They have lived in Kenosha their entire married life.

They have a son, Anthony Willkomm, of Racine.

John and Penny owned and operated Earl's Club for 46 yaers, retiring in 2016.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? You only go around once: Live, laugh and love.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0