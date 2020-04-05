Zapf 50th anniversary
View Comments
ANNIVERSARY

Zapf 50th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert and Diane Zapf of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary this month with a family dinner and are planning a Disney vacation with family.

Robert "Bob" Zapf and Diane Ferch met at Carthage College, where they were both commuter students. The were married April 18, 1970, at Friedens Lutheran Church in Kenosha, and have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have a son, Jason (married to Jennifer) Zapf of Kenosha. They have two grandchildren.

Robert worked as District Attorney for the State of Wisconsin, elected and served 18 years, retiring in 2016. Diane worked as a medical technologist for 49 years at United Hospital System, retiring in 2014.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship: It has been said many times, "Life is a journey" so think positive, stay healthy and enjoy the ride. They emphasize their Christian faith, love of family, having a sense of humor and willingness to compromise. Remember to always say "I love you," hug and snuggle often.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aerielle Suzanne McManus
Lifestyles

Aerielle Suzanne McManus

Due to the growing concerns of COVID-19, and following state and government advisories – visitation and funeral services for Aerielle Suzanne …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics