Zapf 50th anniversary

Robert and Diane Zapf of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary this month with a family dinner and are planning a Disney vacation with family.

Robert "Bob" Zapf and Diane Ferch met at Carthage College, where they were both commuter students. The were married April 18, 1970, at Friedens Lutheran Church in Kenosha, and have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have a son, Jason (married to Jennifer) Zapf of Kenosha. They have two grandchildren.

Robert worked as District Attorney for the State of Wisconsin, elected and served 18 years, retiring in 2016. Diane worked as a medical technologist for 49 years at United Hospital System, retiring in 2014.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship: It has been said many times, "Life is a journey" so think positive, stay healthy and enjoy the ride. They emphasize their Christian faith, love of family, having a sense of humor and willingness to compromise. Remember to always say "I love you," hug and snuggle often.

