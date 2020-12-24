COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Holidays are a time for family

No matter what your family looks like, one thing that binds us is that being a parent is the toughest job you’ll ever love.

The pandemic has added additional challenges and the holidays can compound financial and emotional stresses. We all love our children dearly, but even under the best of circumstances being a parent means that at all times you wear a piece of your heart on your sleeve and can doubt your decisions, especially during these unprecedented times.

In the midst of all your doubts, ask yourself: What makes my family strong? The answer will be different for most, but for all of us, using protective factors in our homes enhanced with a virtual community approach is a benefit. It may sound overwhelming, but many of Kenosha’s finest youth-serving organizations, schools and medical providers have begun the Five Protective Factors approach, and you can too!

1. PARENTAL RESILIENCE: Managing stress and functioning well when faced with challenges, adversity and trauma. The basic blocks to build on are communication skills, coping strategies, belief system and hope. Ask yourself, how are you able to meet your children’s needs when you are dealing with your own stress?