100 Fridays fasting for a green future: Pastor marks benchmark on personal commitment to sustainability

To mark the 100th week of his Friday Climate Fast, the Rev. Jonathan Barker of Kenosha’s Grace Lutheran Church called friends, fellow organizers and the community together to note the event.
But it was more than just an occasion to celebrate the effort. It was also a call to action on the many challenges of climate change.
More than 25 people braved the cold in the parking lot of the church on 60th Street to hear from fellow religious leaders and community activists on how they were fighting to reverse the environmental and human suffering caused by a deteriorating global environment.
“One hundred weeks ago I started to feel called to fast each Friday, starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday and going until 6 a.m. Saturday morning,” said Barker. “(I was called) to pray and fast for a green future. I was terrified over the climate emergency we are in.”
“At the center of my faith is love for neighbor,” he said. “If we act on climate we can live in a world where my neighbor has a good paying green job, has clean air to breathe, and has a livable future. It’s exciting that it’s all coming together today.”
Guest speakers
His message of commitment to the cause of a greener world was echoed by a number of guest speakers.
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, told the crowd he was on a quick break from a Zoom meeting to discuss the state’s next biennial budget — in which funding for green initiatives will be at issue.
“What is probably even more important is that we have a grassroots movement of people who realize and recognize how important green jobs are,” he said. “A green environment only makes sense for us to build now to hand over to our children.”
“One of the central tenets of our Lutheran faith, and is held by almost ever faith tradition, is the call to love one’s neighbor,” said Bishop Paul Erickson. “Pastor Barker reminds us that loving one’s neighbor is not limited to people who look, or act, or think, or vote like us. The call to love our neighbor extends to all creation.”
‘Abundance of assets’
“One of Kenosha’s greatest assets is that we have an abundance of tirelessly working and inspirational leaders, not only in Kenosha, but in Wisconsin, as witnessed by the speakers we have here today,” said Lori Hawkins, who recently took on the role of community organizer for Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH).
“This is our moment,” Barker said, “COVID-19 has put so many people out of work that we must create jobs and these jobs must be good paying green jobs.”
Following the comments from speakers, Barker took a seat and signed copies of his book, “Jesus Would Demand a Green New Deal: The Story of Why One Christian Pastor Went On a 12 Day Fast for the Green New Deal.” The book can be be purchased on Amazon.