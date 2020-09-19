Archbishop Listecki prays for peace at St. Mark's

Florez said the Milwaukee Archdiocese and the Districts affected by crisis need to work together for peace and the good of all.

“They need to create and form a team to talk, reflect, discern, pray and act as a Catholic Church,” he said, adding, “The ecumenical work in Kenosha is a blessing. In this time of crisis, CUSH was a wonderful platform to speak out and put faith and reality together.”

Listecki agreed and suggested that all spiritual leaders in a community affected by crisis join together for peace and comfort.

“The spiritual leaders in a community call upon their communities to move forward addressing the problems with the understanding that working together through collaborative cooperation, a new sense of hope will emerge,” he said. “I personally was greeted by many who offered me thanks for my presence and encouraged me to continue my prayers and spiritual leadership.”

Working with the administration in the City is essential for bringing about peace and unity and in cases such as the recent violence, Florez said the City needs all the help Catholics can give.