Area pastors present Independence Day messages of hope

“We defend freedom because God has entrusted it to us. God made us free so that we can grow to become essentially like him and do good,” he said. “God respects us so much that he refuses to remove our freedom, even when we use it to do evil.

“My prayer on this Fourth of July is that we learn to value true freedom once again, and use our freedom to do good, not evil, and to build havens of God’s peace in our own hearts, families, parishes, and communities,” Weighner said.

Three biblical values

The Declaration of Independence reflects the three biblical values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that believers in Jesus Christ and this country hold dear explained, Rev. Kerry Bauman, pastor of River Ridge Church.

“First, it reminds us that certain statements are so obviously true that they require no more proof. One of these is the fact that God is real. The Bible tells us that his invisible attributes have been clearly seen being understood from what has been made (Romans 1:20),” he said. “This means that every person — including every American — understands that as part of God’s creation we know that he exists and that we are accountable to him as our Creator. He alone gets to set the rules for how we’re to live and we must answer to him for the choices we make.”