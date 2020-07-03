Area pastors present Independence Day messages of hope

Today marks America’s Independence Day.
Local pastors today offer messages of comfort and solace to their congregations and to the community on today’s Fourth of July, especially in light of the country’s recent turmoils.
Rev. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church explained that the Fourth of July reminds us all that America was founded to defend the most basic human freedoms.
“The First Amendment in the Bill of Rights contains the most essential ones: freedom of religion, of speech, of the press, of peaceful assembly and to redress grievances,” he said. “The fact that all of these rights are being undermined in our country today is a fact that should give us pause. Political correctness and the cancel culture have killed free speech. You have a right to speak, of course, but only if you say the right things in the right way. We used to pity the injustices and the restrictions of totalitarian regimes, but now, alas, the strident tyranny of forced thought and speech has arrived at our own doorstep.”
Weighner said he was speaking with one of his parishioners recently, who was admiring some of her friends who continue to speak their minds without fear of reprisal. She told him she found it refreshing and wondered what gave them the ability to do that so fearlessly.
“Like many of her own colleagues, she is forced to walk on eggshells and never opine anything against a company culture that she strongly disagrees with. But she says nothing. She lives in fear,” he explained.
“We defend freedom because God has entrusted it to us. God made us free so that we can grow to become essentially like him and do good,” he said. “God respects us so much that he refuses to remove our freedom, even when we use it to do evil.
“My prayer on this Fourth of July is that we learn to value true freedom once again, and use our freedom to do good, not evil, and to build havens of God’s peace in our own hearts, families, parishes, and communities,” Weighner said.
Three biblical values
The Declaration of Independence reflects the three biblical values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that believers in Jesus Christ and this country hold dear explained, Rev. Kerry Bauman, pastor of River Ridge Church.
“First, it reminds us that certain statements are so obviously true that they require no more proof. One of these is the fact that God is real. The Bible tells us that his invisible attributes have been clearly seen being understood from what has been made (Romans 1:20),” he said. “This means that every person — including every American — understands that as part of God’s creation we know that he exists and that we are accountable to him as our Creator. He alone gets to set the rules for how we’re to live and we must answer to him for the choices we make.”
Bauman added that there are no superior or inferior people in this world as “we are all created by God as his image bearers, according to Genesis 1:27, and have equal value to him.”
“In Acts 10:34, we’re told that God is no ‘respecter of persons.’ This means that he doesn’t not show partiality to anyone. He has no favorites. We are all loved by him,” he explained.
“Third, God wants everyone to experience life to the fullest measure, to be free from any form of slavery and to be able to pursue that which brings true happiness and joy. That’s why he sent his Son Jesus Christ to pay the penalty for sin, to break the power of sin and someday to remove us from the presence of sin.”
Dispute turmoil, must to be hopeful about
While there is much to be discouraged about in approaching our nation’s birthday, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the civil unrest surrounding George Floyd’s death, Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, pastor of First United Methodist Church, said there is still much to be hopeful for.
“This present time has widened the open cracks and vulnerabilities in our society. There is light coming through those cracks that have shown us parts of our humanity that have been ignored and swept under the carpet for too long,” she said.
“Many people have stepped up to speak out regarding these inequities and called for us to be a stronger, more inclusive society and nation. There are great inequities in health care. Those who are poor, or people of color have been affected by the pandemic at significantly higher percentages.”
Additionally, Patterson-Sumwalt said crowded housing, food deserts, lack of access to health care, not having the opportunity to work from home have all taken their toll on an important part of our population.
“Children and teenagers home from school and teachers teaching virtually have taught us that not all have technology or support to carry out the important functions of education. Older adults who live in crowded facilities, already vulnerable, are unable to stay healthy and find compounding concerns of isolation. Prisons and policing have shown us in deeper ways great need of reform,” she said. “We have an opportunity to refashion how we want to be as a country as we move into the future.”
Despite the turmoil, Patterson-Sumwalt said we can fashion a new way of life. Today churches, school boards, local governments and the multiple generations are creating new paths through dialogue, conversation, new policies, self-reflection, prayer outrage, protest, and reconciliation.
“While we have a lot of work to do, it is great and important work that will lead us to a more just society for all and a recognition of the richness of diversity that will better all of our lives and progress as a nation,” she said “May we all take time to pause and give thanks for the ways we have been endowed with great gifts to work for the inclusion, justice and betterment of all.”
A different type of Fourth of July
Recognizing Independence Day 2020 feels different than in the past, Rev. Matthew Buterbaugh, pastor of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, said the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of the way we go about our lives.
“But of course, this is not the only issue affecting our country at this time. We are in the midst of some of the biggest social upheaval in over 50 years.
“I believe in the long run; this social upheaval will be a reminder that Independence Day means different things to different Americans,” he said.
“For many in our country, there are tiers of freedom. While we can mark this occasion, we should do so remembering that many are still striving for equality. And as they are our compatriots, we can support one another in our causes for freedom,” Buterbaugh said.
Founders recognized importance of God
Father Dwight Campbell, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Thérèse parishes, quotes a speech by George Washington, from his Farewell Address to the nation in 179:
“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion, and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”
Washington’s words reflect a deeply held conviction, not only by our first president but by all the Founders, said Campbell, that in order to have a happy and prosperous nation, people must humbly acknowledge and worship God, the Creator and Source all good things, such as the practice of religion.
“They must live good, upright and holy lives in keeping with His Commandments and the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Church he founded,” he said. “In these troubling times in which our country is torn by social strife and violence, and in which we see flagrant disregard of rule of law which threatens the common good of our nation and its people, let us make the prayer of General George Washington (sent to the governors of the States on June 8, 1783) our own.”
“I now make it my earnest prayer, that God would have the United States in his holy protection, that he would incline the hearts of the citizens to cultivate a spirit of subordination and obedience to Government, to entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another, for their fellow citizens of the United States at large, . . . and finally, that he would most graciously be pleased to dispose us all to do justice, to love mercy, and to demean ourselves with that charity, humility and pacific temper of mind, which were the characteristics of the Divine Author of our blessed religion, and without an humble imitation of whose example in these things, we can never hope to be a happy nation.”
